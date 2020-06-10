Shiv Sena Workers Vandalise Finance Company's Office In Solapur

In a massive development, the Shiv Sena workers have attacked a finance company office in Solapur for allegedly asking for instalment payment during the lockdown.

As per sources, the Maharashtra state government have been asking the lending companies to not to ask for EMIs during the crisis and even announced several packages that are being worked upon. Shive Sena workers were seen to vandalise the office of Bajaj Finserv office.

Earlier on May 27, Shiv Sena workers in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra went on a rampage after two people criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on social media. Moreover, an FIR has been filed against the two individuals for criticising the top Aghadi leaders in the Facebook post. Sena workers vandalised their shops and went on to threaten the individuals with 'consequences' if they speak against the leaders.

