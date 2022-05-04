Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey Claims BJP Incited Loudspeaker Row; 'Our Govt Doesn't Support It'

In the latest escalation in the loudspeaker row, Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being the mastermind behind the ensuing controversy in Maharashtra. Speaking about the raging debate in the state, Dubey stated that the people behind the loudspeaker issue were using it as a medium to defame the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration. According to Dubey, the issue was being politicised.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey has now released a video briefing his views on the loudspeaker row. Speaking ahead of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum on the loudspeakers, Dubey stated that the law and order situation in the state was under control. “No one can support reading namaz on roads and on illegal loudspeakers. Our government also don’t support it,” Dubey said.

“There is a Supreme Court order that no noise pollution will be tolerated from 10 pm to 6 am. However, it is possible if anyone wants to do it in a limited decibels by taking permission. But some people here have nothing to do with this. They want to do politics,” Dubey said in his video address.

He went on to allege that the BJP was the mastermind behind the controversy, adding that they want to defame the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government. “Some people just want to defame our government. The real player behind all of this is the BJP. The BJP wants to topple our government. They want to create an issue to show our government in a bad light. However, the law and order situation in the state is completely in control,” Dubey added. This came ahead of the MNS leader’s public address regarding the loudspeaker row.

Raj Thackeray reiterates May 4 ultimatum

Refusing to bow down to the legal action, Raj Thackeray issued a lengthy statement in the evening, where he reiterated his May 4 ultimatum over loudspeakers. The MNS chief backed his previous call to take down the loudspeakers and stated that if the same is not done by May 4, then people should play Hanuman Chalisa wherever loudspeakers are used.

He also took a potshot at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reminding him of late Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray's words. "I appeal to CM of Maharashtra that years ago, Shivsena Chief Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had stated that 'all loudspeakers need to silenced'..." he wrote.

"Are you going to listen to this? Or are you going to follow what non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible to keep you in power?" questioned the MNS chief.

Image: ANI/ FACEBOOK