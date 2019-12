Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar has been formally elected as the Mumbai city's 77th Mayor on Friday morning. Pednekar is a three-time corporator from Lower Parel in South Mumbai. Suhas Wadkar, who is also a Shiv Sena leader has been elected deputy mayor of Mumbai. Both were elected unopposed as BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not field their candidates for the posts.