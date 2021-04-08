Shiv Sena's Raut Gives MVA Mantris Clean Chit As BJP Echoes Sachin Vaze's Alleged Claims

After Ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze levelled extortion charges against Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab in a purported letter he tried to submit to the NIA court on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that attempts to bring the government into crisis are happening since day one. Raut's claims are over the allegations of a man whom he has backed numerous times in the recent past even after the Antilia bomb scare case, and the Sena spokesperson added to this that those who are trying to bring crisis in Maharashtra government are now getting exposed.

At present, Sachin Vaze is in NIA custody in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case. As per sources, the new team of CBI that arrived Mumbai on Wednesday is all set to interrogate Sachin Vaze & Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh on Thursday, for which Vaze has already been moved.

Sanjay Raut reacts to Sachin Vaze's allegation

Sanjay Raut said, "This is bad politics and it never happened before. Anil Parab, Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar's names have come up and the one who did such a henious crime is being made to write this." READ | Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha skips ED's summons in PMC bank probe; Sena triggers poster war

Stating that they should not forget that there are other prisoners inside the jail of NIA and CBI, the Shiv Sena MP said that other prisoners can also write such letters. Refuting extortion allegations levelled against the Maharashtra Transport Minister, Raut said, "I know Anil Parab well and no Shivsainik will take false oath of Balasaheb Thackeray. A true Shivsainik will do anything but will not take false swear in name of Balasaheb." Government is not going to be affected by this and it will fight this, he added.

Sachin Vaze levels more allegations

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP shared a copy of a handwritten statement which Vaze's lawyer tried to submit in the Special NIA court. However, Additional Sessions Judge PR Sitre refused to take such a document on record and directed the suspended cop to give a statement under Section 164 of the CrPC. The statement has made a flurry of sensational allegations, to which Anil Parab replied.

In response to Sachin Vaze's claims against him, Anil Parab remarked, "These charges are a bid to tarnish my image. In the last two-day three days, BJP office-bearers were shouting that we will get a third scalp. This implies that this conspiracy was being hatched for the last two-three days."

(Image: ANI, PTI)