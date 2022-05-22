Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Dubs Centre's Move Slashing Petrol, Diesel Prices Pointless

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday attacked the BJP-led Central government over the decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and proclaimed that the move is pointless. Furthermore, Raut refused to comment on the Maharashtra government's decision to slash Value-added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

"First, the Central government increased the fuel price, and now they have reduced it. There is no point in doing this", Sanjay Raut said. He went on to claim that the Centre is not considerate of the benefits of people.

Speaking of reducing VAT on petrol and diesel in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena leader stated, "I can't say much on this. CM Uddhav Thackeray will take the decision on the VAT reduction."

After the Centre cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre, states including Rajasthan, Odisha and Kerala have cut VAT on petrol and diesel.

Furthermore, Sanjay Raut then mentioned the money laundering case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and said, "BJP always talks about Dawood. The central government should go to Pakistan and catch hold of him." While responding to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray's rally in Pune today, Raut said, "Everyone has the right to hold rallies. This is a democratic country."

Government cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel

Announce a series of steps taken by the Narendra Modi government over the past year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the biggest of them which is the decision to reduce the central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. Late in the evening, the government circular added that India will cut import duty on coal to 0% from 2.5%.

With the new announcement, the price of petrol will be reduced by Rs 9.5 per litre and diesel will be reduced by Rs 7 per litre. The move will have revenue implications of around Rs 1 lakh crore per year for the government.

(Image: PTI)