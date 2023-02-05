Shiva Project Will Be Game Changer For Farmers In Lower Areas Of Himachal: Horticulture Minister

The Shiva horticulture project will prove to be a game changer for people in the lower areas of Himachal Pradesh, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Sunday.

The minister said the Himachal Pradesh Sub-Tropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition project (HP SHIVA) has been started to strengthen the farmers and horticulturists.

This project is not only opening new doors of horticulture for the low-lying areas of the state but can also prove to be an important source of self-employment for the educated unemployed youth, he added.

The project aims at harnessing the horticulture potential of the sub-tropical region spread across 28 blocks of seven districts.

Inspecting the farm of Narendra Singh, who was awarded the National Level Best Mushroom Grower Award in Plog, the minister said that the state government will make every possible effort to provide self-employment to the youth.

He said there are better employment opportunities for the youth in mushroom production. Due to the nutritional quality and medicinal importance of mushrooms, their demand is continuously increasing.

The state government is giving subsidies for the establishment of mushroom production units and composting units for growing mushrooms, he added.

He also inspected a Floriculture Cluster in Jukhala.

Negi said the aim of the state government is to develop Himachal Pradesh as a flowering state in the coming times by promoting flower cultivation and providing employment opportunities to the people.

