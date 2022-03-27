Shivalinga Appears Before Court After Summons Issued To Temple In Chhattisgarh

In a key development, a tehsil court in Chhattisgarh issued summons to a 'Shiva temple' in Raigarh and warned of a penalty of Rs 10,000 on failing to appear for the hearing. Fearing the court's wrath, priests at the temple uprooted the Shivalinga and brought it to the tehsil officer on a pushcart on Friday.

The Shiva temple, located at Kauvakunda in Raigarh town was served a notice in a case related to illegal occupation. Following a petition against the encroachment of government land by 10 people, the tehsildar court summoned the villagers, as well as the temple.

The notice however did not mention the owner or priest of the temple, which left the caretakers confused. Afraid of being fined Rs 10,000, they decided to make 'Lord Shiva' appear in the court.

Shivalinga appears before court

The sight of court-bound Shivalinga being taken to the tehsildar's office left the villagers spellbound and they began to follow the push-cart. The revenue officials too were stunned and checked the summons to reveal the error.

The tehsildar said the notice was mistakenly sent to the temple and a fresh one would be issued with the name of the person concerned. The hearing was canceled and April 13 was fixed as the next date of hearing.

"Our villagers and a Shiva Temple were given the notice to appear before the court by a Tehsil Office and a fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed. So we appeared in the court with the Shivalinga. But after waiting for hours, a notice was posted that the next hearing will be on April 13. We were not informed about this earlier," said Sudha Rajwade, who is a resident of our village had moved the petition to the High Court.

"We urged her not to do this but she refused and said that she is a government official and is doing her work," said local councillor Sapna Siddar.

The incident came to light after a petition was moved in the Chhattisgarh High Court regarding illegal possession of government property by Sudha Rajwade, a government official, after which the administration issued a notice.

(With inputs from agency)