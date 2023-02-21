Shivamogga Airport: Controversy Over Absence Of Kannada Signboards; Twitterati Reacts

Days before the inauguration, a major controversy erupted over the Shivamogga airport in Karnataka. The State Cabinet on Monday, February 20 decided to name the new airport that is getting readied in Shivamogga after Jnanapith award-winning writer and poet, Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, commonly known as Kuvempu.

Earlier, the Cabinet decided to name the airport after BJP veteran leader BS Yediyurappa. However, following criticism from different quarters, Yediyurappa urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to desist from naming the airport after him. Reportedly, he had suggested that the new airport be named after the noted poet Kuvempu.

Following this, controversy aroused over the absence of Kannada Signboards at Shivamogga airport. Social media users and Twitterati questioned the absence of Kannada Signboards.

Some of the pictures of the Shivamogga airport are below:

Pro-Kannada activists question why are Kannada Signages missing

This entire issue broke out into a full-fledged political war after BJP Karnataka MP BY Raghavendra posted the video of Shivamogga airport on his Twitter handle.

Several Twitter users noticed that there are no Kannada Sign boards and started questioning him. They also started #StopHindiImposition trend.