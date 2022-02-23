Shivamogga: Bajrang Dal Activist Harsha's sister Demands Strict Punishment For His Killers

Days after the lynching of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Karnataka's Shivamogga, the deceased's family is still looking for justice as they demand stringent punishment for the culprits. Speaking to Republic, Harsha's sister Ashwini said that her brother always raised his voice for Hindus. Previously, Harsha's grieving mother had also said that his son cared a lot about India and wanted to serve it whichever way possible.

So far, eight arrests have been made in the case which was reported on February 20. Karnataka's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra revealed earlier today that two culprits were arrested on Wednesday, whereas six were arrested till the day before. Meanwhile, the activist's sister is demanding strict action against those involved saying that she only wants justice for her brother's death. Another family member said that Harsha did nothing to deserve this and added that his family believes that justice will be brought.

"We are not in a situation to comment on the political issue. We cannot say what they were thinking before making the video viral. Harsha had done nothing to deserve this. We have faith that the government will do justice", the member told Republic. It was reported that the family came to know about the lynching through a call and also received videos of Harsha (26) being hacked to death. Numerous videos of the Bajrang Dal activist lying in a pool of blood were circulated on social media.

Karnataka government calls it a conspiracy

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said that the killing was likely a pre-planned conspiracy considering the number of people involved. "Harsha was an activist, he was a member of the Bajrang Dal as well. For obvious reasons, he had picked up a lot of causes, and that irritated a lot of people. There was a lot of local skirmish against him and that has led to this kind of incident, which is the most unfortunate and brutal. It is more than a murder, it is hardcore enmity. They have put out all their frustration on this boy," CM Bommai had said while speaking to Republic.

Meanwhile, a curfew has been implemented in the Shivamogga district until February 25 and drones have been deployed in the region for monitoring the status quo.

Image: ANI