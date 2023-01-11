Shivamogga Cooker Blast Case: NIA Arrests Two More ISIS Operators; Congress Link Emerges

In the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two terror operatives relating to a conspiracy hatched by accused persons to further the terror activities of the Islamic State (IS) in India.

This comes in connection with the Mangaluru blast case that took place on November 19, 2022, wherein the main accused Shareeq boarded an auto-rickshaw and was heading to carry out an attack on the Pumpwell flyover when the bomb exploded inside the vehicle injuring him as well the driver. On December 4 last year, the Karnataka police formally handed over the case to NIA.

The arrested accused who are ISIS operators have been identified as Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed KA. According to the NIA probe, both the nabbed accused were nabbed based on the inputs by the prime accused of the cooker blast case. Accused Maaz Muneer had radicalised and recruited Mazin Abdul Rahman while accused Syed Yasin radicalised and recruited Nadeem KA for carrying out the terror activities of the Islamic State in the country.

"The accused persons recced and committed acts of sabotage and arson as part of the larger conspiracy to spread the activities of ISIS," said the central agency. Earlier, four other accused had been arrested in the case.

In yet another development, a former Congress MLA Kimmane Rathnakar has also come under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lens as a link emerged in the Mangaluru cooker blast case. As per the information, ED conducted a raid at the premises of the Rathnakar after they recovered the information that a Congress party office was reportedly taken on lease from the cooker blast case accused Shareeq's family for Rs 10 lakh.

In his defence, MLA Kimmane Rathnakar stated, "This morning at 9 am when I was in my office near my residence, I got a call asking me to come to the party (Congress) office. NIA has come there and they asked me when we had taken this office and what was the lease amount. I told them that we had paid Rs 10 lakh lease amount for a period of 8 years from one Hasim. We also paid Rs 1000 every month till December 2022. We told them that as soon as they will return the lease amount we will vacate the building. All that we have is between us and Hasim as we have the tenant and owner relationship. The party has nothing to do with this. Media is speaking about my involvement and all these rumours have been spread by BJP."

