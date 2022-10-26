Shivamogga Cops Arrest 3 Accused For Assault On Pro-Hindu Activist; Hunt On To Nab 2 More

In the latest update on the Hindu-activist assault case in Karnataka's Shivamogga, the police arrested three accused on Monday, October 25, on a charge of attacking a youth belonging to a pro-Hindu group. Notably, after Prakash was assaulted by bike-borne assailants who also swung swords at the banners and posters of Harsha, the slain Bajrang Dal activist, a case was registered at Doddapette police station.

Shivamogga police arrested three accused for allegedly assaulting Prakash. Notably, the accused who have been identified as Market Fouzan, Azhar and Faraz, have many criminal cases registered against them in Shivamogga. Apart from this, searches for two more accused are underway as they fled their residences after getting to know that police had been searching for them.

Pro-Hindu activist attacked in Shivamogga

In another incident of attack during a rally, miscreants on Monday went on a rampage in Karnataka's Shivamogga and attacked a Prakash, a member of the pro-Hindu group. According to the sources, three bike-borne assailants also swung swords at the banners and posters of Harsha, the slain Bajrang Dal activist, put in place for the rally organised in remembrance of Veer Savarkar.

The incident occurred after Prakash saw two people on the bike tearing the posters of Harsha. After the victim tried to stop the bike-born miscreants, they attacked him causing severe head injuries. Following the attack, Prakash was admitted to the hospital in Shivamogga for treatment.

However, soon after the incident happened, hundreds of pro-Hindu activists gathered outside the hospital demanding justice for the youth and claimed that the law and order is not in control in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

Prakash later while giving a statement revealed that he could not identify the three assailants as they were wearing masks. He further informed that soon after they attacked him, they started raising anti-RSS slogans.

Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Karnataka

A right-wing activist, 26-year-old Harsha, was allegedly murdered on February 20 this year. After the murder, thousands of Bajrang Dal activists from across the town and neighbouring districts gathered in the Segehatti area – where the deceased lived – to take out a procession. Even during the procession, instances of stone-pelting, and vandalism including the torching of several private vehicles and public property were reported. Many believed that Harsha's killing was pre-planned.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said that the killing was likely a pre-planned conspiracy considering the number of people involved. "Harsha was an activist, he was a member of the Bajrang Dal as well. For obvious reasons, he had picked up a lot of causes, and that irritated a lot of people. There was a lot of local skirmish against him and that has led to this kind of incident, which is the most unfortunate and brutal. It is more than a murder, it is hardcore enmity. They have put out all their frustration on this boy," CM Bommai had said while speaking to Republic.