Shivamogga Man Builds Mini Forest In An Acre Land To Bring Back Birds

60-year-old Karnataka resident Navyashree Nagesh has taken it upon himself to extend the green cover in Shivamogga city as he is upset. He bought an acre of land on Shivamogga-Shikaripura highway and started cultivating a mini forest. He has named his mini-forest Eshwara Vana, which will not only clean the air but will also help birds find better nesting sites. The mini forest has over 300 plants and trees and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

30 different varieties of trees

The mini forest has about 30 different varieties of trees and several types of plants to catch the eye of nature lovers and also house birds as many of them are fruit trees. It was mainly started because Nagesh wanted to ensure some greenery in heavily urbanised areas as well.

Nagesh said that nature has been destroyed by humans and he has created the mini-forest to bring back birds that have disappeared because of urbanisation. "We humans have destroyed everything in nature. All forests and birds disappeared in the city, so I created Eshwara Vana in the name of Lord Shiva. It has more than 300 plants. It is an old concept of preserving and dedicating forests in the name of God. I want to purchase more land in the city for conserving birds and resurging groundwater,” he said.

Nagesh's son Dr Sharad told ANI that the forest does not have any security because they have dedicated it to Lord Shiva, who, they believe, is a protector of nature. He also mentioned that the one-acre land cost them around Rs 1 crore.

Sharad said: "Because of the increasing population, many buildings have been made in Shivamogga. We have not kept any guards here and instead have installed the idol of Shiva to protect the land. We have more than 300 trees here. We hope different birds species will come here in the coming days.”

(With Inputs from ANI)