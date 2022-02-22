Shivamogga Minister Says Situation Now 'under Control' After Minor Incidents Of Violence

Amid the ongoing tension over the killing of a Bajrang Dal worker in Karnataka's Shivamogga area, the district Minister-in-charge KC Narayana Gowda has assured that the overall situation is presently peaceful and the public does not need to worry as things will normalise very soon. Adding that the curfew will continue in Shivamogga, he said that some tension was witnessed in the early hours on Tuesday when two autos and a motorcycle were torched by a few miscreants.

Further informing that the restrictions will be decreased after the city comes to a state of normalcy, Gowda said that the IG and DC are working to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future and a decision on the extension of curfew is yet to be taken.

Providing details on the ongoing investigation, the Shivamogga Minister-in-charge informed that three accused including two identified as Kasif and Nadeem have been arrested in connection to the murder of the activist, Nadeem is said to have around 10 previous cases on him.

Similarly, Dr K Thiyagarajan, DIG Eastern range also spoke on the matter and said that the interrogation has started and the situation is under control. Further informing that the three arrested accused have been nabbed from Shivamogga itself, the DIG said that the police is looking deep into the case as it is a serious matter. "The police strongly believes that the incident happened in regard to some previous enmity", he added.

Notably, according to our sources, around 12 people have been taken into custody for interrogation while a total of 5 people have been arrested so far.

Two more arrested in connection to Shivamogga murder

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed that the police have arrested three people in connection to the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in the Shivamogga area. While speaking to the media, he said that it is being believed to be around five accused but more is yet to be known. According to police sources, two more have been arrested in connection to the case on Tuesday.

Further assuring that the law and order have been brought back to normal, he said that around an extra 1,500 police personnel were deployed in the area after violence broke out following the murder of Harsha.

The Bajrang Dal activist was attacked by a group of unknown people at Shivamogga's Bharati Colony on Sunday night after which he was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on arrival. Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting, and damage to the properties during his funeral procession that left many injured.

Image: ANI