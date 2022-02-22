Shivamogga Murder: 6 People Arrested In Harsha's Killing; 'Accused Chased & Killed Him'

A day after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Karnataka's Shivamogga, the police began a massive crackdown. In a press briefing held on Tuesday, the Shivamogga Police informed that six people involved in the murder have been arrested. Those arrested include, Mohammad Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Asifulla Khan, Riyan Shariff, Nihan, and Afnan.

As per the Police, Mohammad Kashif, Asifulla Khan and Nihan have been arrested for murder while Sayed Nadeem and Afnan have been arrested for conspiracy. 12 people in total had been detained and questioned, and on the basis of their statements as well as statements of a few eyewitnesses, the arrests have been made.

As per the police, the accused came in a car, chased Harsha and killed him. The incident, as per the police, took place near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. The Police have not yet ascribed a motive for the murder as interrogation in the case is still ongoing.

Police narrate the incident

The atmosphere in Shivamogga has been tense since Monday morning after the town woke up to the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. Thousands of Bajrang Dal activists from across the town and neighbouring districts gathered in the Segehatti area – where the deceased lived – to take out a procession. Even during the procession, instances of stone-pelting, and vandalism including the torching of several private vehicles and public property was reported.

The police during the briefing said that 18 private vehicles in total were torched. Damages were reported to 4 private properties. Also, 6-8 people were injured. "In relation to the violence, 9 FIRs have already been registered while 3 more are to be filed," the police informed, adding that the curfew in Shivamogga has been extended till Friday, February 25. "During the curfew, from 6 AM-9 PM, essential service will be available", the police further said.