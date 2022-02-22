Shivamogga Murder: Bajrang Dal Calls For Nationwide Protest Day After Clashes In Karnataka

The Bajrang Dal has called for a nationwide protest on February 22 against the brutal murder of its activist in Karnataka’s Shivamogga. As part of the protest, the Bajrang Dal will burn the effigy of "Jihadis" to condemn the killing of 26-year-old Harsha. The protests will be carried out in parts of Jammu as well as Hyderabad, the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said.

Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly hacked to death on Sunday night in Shivamogga, triggering violent protests in the region. The police have so far arrested three accused in relation to the alleged murder.

A procession march organized for Harsha turned violent on Monday as incidents of stone-pelting, and torching of vehicles was reported from Shivamogga, forcing the police to shell tear gas and lathi charge the protesters. A curfew was imposed for two days in the aftermath of the violence.

Despite the prohibitory orders, the Bajrang Dal's Karnataka unit has called for a state-wide bandh seeking an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Harsha's murder.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha stabbed to death in Shivamogga

The police arrested a person named Kasif in connection with the killing and based on the information provided by him, two other accused were arrested from Bengaluru. After committing the murder, the accused went to Bengaluru while Kasif stayed back to avoid suspicion, the police said.

The accused claimed that a gang of five people was involved in Harsha's killing and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the two absconding accused. Meanwhile, the security in the state has been intensified following Karanataka Home Minister's orders, and more police personnel were called from Bengaluru to avoid communal violence.

Earlier, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai raised questions about the Popular Front of India's (PFI's) role and demanded an NIA probe in the activist's murder. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra also informed that the state government is probing the role of the PFI worker's death but added that it was too early to take a call on the NIA investigation.