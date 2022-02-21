Shivamogga Murder Case: Activist's Family Demands Justice; 'No Idea What Happened...'

Hours after losing Harsha, the grieved family of the Bajrang Dal activist spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Monday. In the exclusive conversation, the activist's mother, standing with his sister, highlighted how Harsha just cared about India and wanted to serve the country no matter in what capacity.

"My son sacrificed his life for the country...He was a good citizen. Last night, he went out for dinner. I don't know what happened after that," his mother said. She added, "I want justice for my son, get my son justice. All those behind this gruesome act should be booked. The same was reiterated by the Bajrang Gal activist's sister, who added, "My mother does not want false promises."

The family, as per reports, was informed that Harsha was hacked to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga district via a call. There were numerous videos of the Bajrang Dal activist lying in a pool of blood made and circulated on social media websites, the family had also received the videos.

Karnataka Home Minister confirms arrest of 3 in the murder case

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra addressed a press conference earlier in the day assuring the arrest of all those involved in the killing. Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Home Minister confirmed that 3 arrests had already been made in the case, and they are now being interrogated. He said that more arrests are expected on the basis of the interrogation.

"We will take a call on how to take this forward. It is too early right now," Jnanendra said, on demands of NIA probe in the murder case coming from many, including Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.

Several Bajrang Dal workers had gathered outside the Mc Gann district hospital to protest against the shocking murder of Harsha. Speaking on the same, Jnanendra assured that the government would not let the law and order deteriorate, or protests spread outside of Shivamogga. Assuring the deployment of enough security personnel, he revealed that forces from Bengaluru were being brought in.