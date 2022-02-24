Shivamogga Murder Case: Two More Arrested Over Bajrang Dal Activist Harsha's Killing

At least two more suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. The 26-year-old activist was murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. With two more arrests made on Wednesday, a total of eight persons have been detained in connection with the case till now.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed two more suspects were arrested in connection with the murder case of the Bajrang Dal activist. "Until last night, six suspects were arrested and, today, two more arrests have been made," Jnanendra said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga, BM Laxmi Prasad, said as many as 12 people were interrogated by the state police so far. Earlier on Tuesday, Prasad had confirmed at least six people arrested in the brutal murder case.

"The six accused arrested in the case are Mohammed Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Afsifullah Khan, Rehan Sharef, Nihan, and Abdul Afnan," informed Prasad. While explaining the law and order status of the region, the Karnataka Home Minister said that the situation is under control and peace has been restored in the city.

"Everything is under control. Peace has been restored in Shivamogga. I thank the people for that. Police are taking action that is needed at this point in time. There is no question of safeguarding anybody. A thorough investigation will be done and action will be taken against culprits," he told news agency ANI.

Karnataka Home Minister seeks detailed report from DG & IG

Further, Jnanendra affirmed that investigation is going on from all angles in the case. Earlier on Wednesday, the minister also wrote a letter to the Director-General and Inspector General (DG&IG) of police and sought a report on the murder case.

"The accused involved in Harsha's murder case have been arrested and they have been produced before the court and further inquiry is in progress. This is all acceptable," read the letter sent to DG& IG.

"But there were cases pending against the accused within Kote and Doddapete police station limits in the city. Did cops take any action against these accused who had a criminal background in the last five years within the two police station limits? I need a detailed report within a week," added the letter.

