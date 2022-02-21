Shivamogga Murder Case: VHP Alleges Foul Play Behind Harsha's Killing, Demands NIA Probe

After the brutal murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) sensed foul play in the case on Monday. In a statement issued, VHP demanded a thorough probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter while alleging that organisations Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) have direct involvement in the murder case.

23-year-old, Harsha working with the Bajrang Dal was attacked by unknown assailants in Karnataka's Shiavmogga district on Sunday night. He was taken to the Mc Gann district hospital where he passed away. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and the police are probing the case.

'Such organizations should be kept under leash'

Speaking about the murder, Surendra Jain of the VHP said, "SDPI & PFI has become the second version of SIMI. They get shelter from political leaders in name of appeasement. These extremist organisations should be put under leash. Otherwise, if counter-response is given then in which direction the country will go?"

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visited the Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga and consoled Harsha's grieving family members. The victim was a beloved activist of RSS and VHP and helped actively during pandemic times, according to the Karnataka Home Minister. Jnanendra said that the matter was not related to the ongoing hijab row in the state. “But we need to wait for further investigations before arriving at a conclusion,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday spoke to Home Minister Jnanendra to take a status update on the investigation. As per reports, Jnanendra informed the CM that 4-5 people could have been involved in the youth's murder.

Meanwhile, KS Eshwarappa, another Minister in the Basavaraj Bommai-led state cabinet, shared that at least three arrests had been made in connection with the case. Addressing the media at Shivamogga, Eshwarappa confirmed the 3 arrests and assured all possible help to the victim's family.

A special team has been formed to investigate the murder and rapid action force personnel are being deployed.