In a big statement, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday revealed that the state government was investigating the alleged role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the Shivamogga murder case. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Jnanendra disclosed that while details of those behind the brutal hacking of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha were not known, there was a suspicion of a possible PFI role.

"Three people have been arrested. The group has not been identified and details of the group involved are not known as of yet. There is a suspicion of a possible PFI role, and that will be investigated," he said.

"There is enough evidence of PFI being involved in violence and they are collecting all information and probing not only this but other cases of violence in the state as well," he added.

K'taka HM addresses possible link with Hijab Row

In another big revelation, the state Home Minister also suspected that there could be an alleged link between the ongoing Hijab row in the state and the Shivamogga case. On February 7, a post was shared by Harsha expressing his stance on the Hijab row debate. In a photo shared by the victim, workers were seen sitting with saffron shawls. Reacting to this, he said, "There is a suspicion that there could be a link between the post shared by Harsha on the Hijab row, and his murder."

He also affirmed that the law and order situation was under control as of now. "There was a situation this morning with incidents of stone-pelting, and rioting being reported. Extra forces were rushed and the situation is now under control. Additional deployments have been made not only in Shivamogga but adjoining districts of Karnataka," he assured.

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by unknown assailants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal workers have gathered outside the hospital to protest against the shocking murder. Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga and the police are probing the case.