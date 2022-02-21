Shivamogga Murder: Rashmi Samant Fumes At Politicization Of Harsha's Killing, Hijab Row

At Republic's Debate at 9 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, former student president at Oxford University and activist Rashmi Samant extensively spoke about how in 2015, a Facebook group by the name of Mangalore Muslims had released a fatwa against Harsha who was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. She alleged that the Bajrang Dal activist was vocal on the raging issues, and called the hijab row the last straw.

"I think people need to stop this whataboutery and virtue-signalling. Stop the politics, because a Hindu boy is dead, and this is not the first time, Lavanya first, then Rakesh Pandit and the countless others and nobody is raising their voice, it is just convenient victim card playing," Samant said, highlighting how on Twitter, it's not the fact that a 'Hindu boy is dead' that's doing the rounds, rather a counter trend.

'Fatwa against Karnataka HC Judge'

During the Debate, Rashmi Samant also talked about how she has filed an intervention in the Hijab row in the Karnataka High Court, and the judge hearing it has been mentioned on the Mangalore Muslims page. "He is being targetted, there is a fatwa against him. Tomorrow it could be me as well, and this is what the situation is with the extremist leaders propagating hate," she said.

Samant, who has also studied at Manipal which is just a few miles up the road from Udupi, also outlined how for 35 years the school in question practised wearing the uniform, and then this controversy was made. Blaming organizations like PFI, she said, "I strongly feel there needs to be an investigation into PFI's role in the Hijab row. Otherwise, where will 13-14-year-old girls get the idea of starting a protest?"

Bajrang Dal activist murdered in Karnataka's Shivamogga

As the hijab row still awaits a conclusion, a Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha was attacked by unknown assailants in Karnataka's Shiavmogga district on Sunday night. He was taken to the Mc Gann district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The grieving family of the Bajrang Dal activist spoke to Republic TV. Inconsolable, the activist's mother, standing with his sister, highlighted how Harsha just cared about India and wanted to serve the country no matter in what capacity.

"My son sacrificed his life for the country...He was a good citizen. Last night, he went out for dinner. I don't know what happened after that," his mother said. She added, "I want justice for my son, get my son justice. All those behind this gruesome act should be booked. The same was reiterated by the Bajrang Gal activist's sister, who added, "My mother does not want false promises."

The state police are probing the murder. As per the Karnataka government, so far, three people have been arrested in relation to the case.