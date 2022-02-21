Shivamogga Murder: Police Requests DC To Impose Curfew From Tonight Till Feb 22 Morning

Laxmi Prasad BM, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga, on Monday said that the police have requested the District Collector to impose a curfew starting tonight till Tuesday morning. He said that over 500 police officials will be deployed in the district. This development comes after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, on Sunday night.

"We have requested the District Collector to impose a curfew starting tonight till tomorrow morning. Everything is peaceful after the procession ended. The total deployment of police forces will be more than 500 in number." he said.

As the incident sparked tensions, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders for two days and declared the closure of schools and colleges on Monday. The funeral procession of Harsha witnessed violence, including stone-pelting and arson, with a journalist among others sustaining injuries.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder, and the police said efforts were on to nab the rest of the suspects.

Shivamogga murder: Karnataka HM says 'killing Suspected In Response To Anti-Hijab Protest'

The town, approximately 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra suspected that there could be an alleged link between the Hijab row and the Shivamogga. On February 7, Harsha had shared a post expressing his stance on the Hijab row debate.

Reacting to this, he said, "There is a suspicion that there could be a link between the post shared by Harsha on the Hijab row, and his murder."

The minister also informed that the state government is probing the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the BJP worker's death. "There is a suspicion of a possible PFI role, and that will be investigated. There is enough evidence of PFI being involved in violence and they are collecting all information and probing not only this but other cases of violence in the state as well," he added.

on Sunday night, a Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death by unknown assailants. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Following this, several Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside the hospital to protest the murder. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in the district.

Image: ANI/Harsha Hindu-Facebook