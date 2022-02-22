Shivamogga Murder: SDPI Alleges BJP Hand In Harsha's Killing; Cites Political Mileage

After the Vishwa Hindu Parishad accused Popular Front Of India (PFI) of conspiring the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka's Shivamogga, the outfit's political arm SDPI on Tuesday alleged BJP's hand in the murder.

Refuting the murder charge leveled against the outfit, SDPI's Shivamogga district president Imran alleged that the BJP government had planned to kill the activist to gain political mileage out of the controversy.

"A lot of violence has taken place in the state lately. The issue of hijab and saffron shawls is also huge. The BJP knows that its government will fall, hence it carried out the murder of a Bajrang Dal member," the SDPI leader told Republic. He further alleged that the protests and riots have been sponsored by the BJP itself. "The people who are protesting and revolting should be questioned about the murder. This murder was done by the BJP. There should be an inquiry against them," Imran demanded.

Harsha, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly hacked to death on Sunday night in Shivamogga, triggering violent protests in the region.

'PFI has nothing to do with the murder': Shivamogga SDPI President

Distancing his party and the PFI from Harsha's death, he said, SDPI believes in the Constitution and "doesn't shelter goons like the BJP and RSS."

"We have nothing to do with the murder. I don't know who Nadeem and Kasif (main accused) are. I have never seen them. We have nothing to do with Harsha. We had ideological differences, nothing personal," the SDPI leader Imran added.

The police have so far arrested three accused in relation to the alleged murder of the Bajrang Dal member. The accused claimed that a gang of five people was involved in Harsha's killing and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the two absconding accused.

Bajrang Dal leader's death triggers tensions in Shivamogga

The VHP has alleged direct involvement blame of the SDPI and PFI in the murder of Harsha and demanded an NIA probe in the matter. On Monday, a procession march organized by the Bajrang Dal for Harsha turned violent as incidents of stone-pelting, and torching of vehicles was reported from Shivamogga, forcing the police to shell tear gas and lathi charge the protesters. A curfew was imposed for two days in the aftermath of the violence.

The security in the state has been intensified following Karanataka Home Minister's orders, and more police personnel were called from Bengaluru to avoid communal violence.