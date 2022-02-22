Shivamogga Murder: Sec 144 Extended Till Friday As 6 Accused Arrested In Harsha's Killing

After the Shivamogga Police informed that six people involved in the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha have been arrested, the Deputy Commissioner of the district said on Tuesday that Section 144 has been extended by two more days, till Friday morning. Schools will also remain shut in the time period.

While addressing the press, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Dr. Selvamani R informed, "Section 144 extended by two more 2 days, till Friday morning. Schools will be shut for another 2 days. Next course of action to be decided based on the situation.Movement allowed from 6 am -9 am. Essential service will be available."

As the incident has sparked tensions in the district since Monday, the funeral procession of Harsha had witnessed violence, including stone-pelting and arson, with a journalist among others sustaining injuries.

6 arrested in Harsha's murder

The six arrested for the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha include Mohammad Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Asifulla Khan, Riyan Shariff, Nihan, and Afnan. According to the Shivamogga Police, Mohammad Kashif, Asifulla Khan and Nihan have been arrested for murder while Sayed Nadeem and Afnan have been arrested for conspiracy. 12 people in total had been detained and questioned, and the arrests were made on the basis of their statements as well as statements of a few eyewitnesses. As per the police, the accused came in a car, chased Harsha and killed him. The incident took place near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka, the police added.

26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha killed

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was hacked to death in Shivamogga by unknown assailants. While the saffron worker was immediately taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival, said the police. Several Bajrang Dal workers had gathered outside the hospital to protest against the shocking murder.

On Monday, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje in a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai raised questions about the Popular Front of India's (PFI's) role and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the Bajrang Dal activist's murder in Shivamogga district. Several Union Ministers and BJP have also urged the Central Government to probe the matter as soon as possible.