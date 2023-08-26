Shivashakti, Tiranga And National Space Day: Chandrayaan Gets Permanent Landmarks On Moon

In a declaration filled with pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday designated August 23 as National Space Day, commemorating the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Lunar South Pole. Addressing the nation on August 25, PM Modi hailed the remarkable achievements of India’s Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and their Chandrayaan missions.

PM celebrates India's pioneering spirit

PM Modi recounted the incredible journey undertaken by India's space agency, ISRO. "We have reached where no one has reached yet," he declared, underscoring the resolute spirit that propelled the nation forward. He vividly depicted India's fearless stride into uncharted territories, notably the Lunar South Pole, where Chandrayaan-3 achieved a historic landing. With pride, PM Modi proclaimed, "India is on the moon, we have our national identity on the lunar surface."

Honour for ISRO women and the historic lunar site: Shivashakti

The Prime Minister's address was punctuated with moments of admiration for ISRO's women scientists who played pivotal roles in these missions. He celebrated their brilliance as a source of strength and revealed a touching gesture - naming the lander's touchdown site as 'ShivShakti,' symbolising the vital force that contributed to the mission's success.

"We require the blessings of Shakti to successfully undertake any endeavour, and our Shakti is our 'Naari Shakti.' All of you witnessed that our women scientists played an indispensable role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. This 'Shiv Shakti' point will inspire the next generation for the betterment of humanity," said PM Modi.

Turning setbacks into stepping stones: Tiranga point

Acknowledging the setbacks faced by Chandrayaan-2, PM Modi declared the site where it made its mark as 'Tiranga Point,' serving as a reminder that determination can conquer obstacles. He also underscored the link between the strength of the space sector and improvements in living standards and governance. "Space science has propelled initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and has the potential to monitor progress on various fronts," he emphasised. PM Modi added, "Our GatiShakti Aadhar scheme is made possible because of Space science."

Fostering innovation: PM suggests ISRO's to conduct national hackathon

Furthermore, PM Modi proposed ISRO's collaboration with governments to organise a National Hackathon aimed at fostering innovation in the field. "I suggest that ISRO should orchestrate a National Hackathon in collaboration with central and state governments," he recommended.

Reviving ancient knowledge: Nurturing curiosity among students

Drawing from India's extensive ancient knowledge, PM Modi urged students to explore the wealth of information about the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth present in the country's literature. He announced the launch of a quiz competition about the Chandrayaan mission starting from September 1, encouraging students to engage with space science.

A vision for tomorrow: India's journey to development by 2047

PM Modi's address culminated in a bold vision for India's future. He highlighted that as the nation advances in science and technology, rapid development will follow suit, projecting India into becoming a developed nation by 2047 - an aspiration aligned with his own vision. He concluded, "With this spirit of innovation, India will emerge as a developed nation in 2047."