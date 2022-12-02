Shivpuri District Hospital Makes Women Patients Lie On Floor, CMHO Issues Notice

In what is being slammed as a gross instance of healthcare neglect, the women were made to lie down on the ground during a sterilization camp organised at Shivpuri district hospital on Thursday, according to the news agency ANI.

Shivpuri Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Pawan Jain said that the shocking incident came to his notice through the media and he expressed disregard for such a treatment meted out to the female patients.

He noted that he took notice of the incident prima facie, adding that the act of making the women lie down on a mattress on the ground is "wrong."

“I immediately made a verbal announcement and later issued a written order to all the DMOs (Designated Medical Officer) and the civil surgeons not to repeat such incidents in the future. It’s a sad incident if it occurred and I wish it should not be repeated again,” Dr. Pawan Jain told ANI.

Action taken against delinquent doctors and officials in past

This isn't the first time that such an incident has taken place, as several such acts have come into the spotlight in the past. In one such instance, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India sent notice to the respective healthcare centres after taking a suo moto cognizance of reports of medical apathy towards pregnant women at hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar and Noida.

Slamming such attitudes towards female patients, the commission issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh asking them to take action and detail the issue in length as well as take action taken against the delinquent doctors and officials.

Such incidents raise a serious issue of violation of human rights as the state authorities have failed to ensure the right to life and medical care to its citizens, the commission asserted. In the past, Human Rights Commission had also taken cognizance of cases where patients were treated badly at the healthcare facilities and had issued notices and demanded strict action.