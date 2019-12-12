The Debate
Former MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Expresses Happiness Over Passage Of CAB In RS

General News

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on Wednesday expressed happiness over the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan on Wednesday expressed happiness over the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha. He also thanked PM Modi and Home Minister Shah for their leadership.

About CAB

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014, was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

