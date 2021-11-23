Shivraj Chouhan Plays Dhol, Dances With Tribal People On Closure Of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, played dhol and danced with tribal people during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on Monday, November 22. The week-long event began on November 15 to commemorate famous tribal leader and independence warrior Birsa Munda's birth anniversary. Shivraj Chouhan is seen in the video playing the dhol and dancing with members of a tribal village in Ramnagar, Mandla.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plays dhol, dances with the people from a tribal community, in Mandla (22.11) pic.twitter.com/kDuVOUDISg — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

According to a release from the Chief Minister's Office, the Chief Minister stated that a medical college will be established in Mandla in honour of King Hirde Shah, a heroic freedom fighter. Chouhan stated his government was working on a new excise policy that would allow tribals to make and sell alcohol made from 'mahua' (Madhuca) flowers in a customary way. 'Tribal Pride Day,' also known as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas,' is observed on November 15 to honour Indian tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda of the Munda tribe.

In the late nineteenth century, the religious, spiritual healer, and folk hero led the millenarian movement in Bengal presidency, now Jharkhand, against the British, making him a legendary leader of the Indian Independence struggle. In the Munda belt of Khunti, Tamar, Sarwada, and Bandgaon areas, he led a revolt that helped resurrect traditional tribal culture. The Union Cabinet resolved on November 10 to commemorate the leader's birth anniversary on November 15 in order to acknowledge his role in the tribal freedom struggle. His birth is commemorated in the districts of Mysuru and Kodagu in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister, who had previously inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 600 crore, stated that indigenous people will be granted the right to participate in community forest management, giving them ownership of forest produce. He also stated that petty and false cases against tribals would be dropped, and tribal kids would be provided instruction to pass competitive Army recruiting exams. Mandla district, in particular, is part of the state's Jabalpur division, which has 13 Assembly seats allocated for Scheduled Tribes, with the Congress winning 11 and the BJP two in the 2018 elections. Scheduled Tribes make up 1.53 crore, or over 21%, of MP's 7.26 crore population, according to the 2011 Census. STs are represented by 47 seats in the 230-member MP Assembly.

