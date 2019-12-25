Shivraj Chouhan Slams 'intellectual' Arundhati Roy On Her NPR Remark, Calls It 'shameful'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed activist Arundhati Roy over her shocking remarks on the National Population Register (NPR). Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Shivraj said that if this is the "intellectual" of the country, then first "we should make a register of such intellectuals." Taking a veiled jibe at her Chouhan said, "She has already revealed her name, she has also told that she knows about Kung-fu. Arundhati Ji should feel ashamed!"

'She should be ashamed'

Arundhati Roy on Wednesday claimed that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and asked people to oppose it by being lying. In an open call to lie on NPR, Arundhati Roy made a public appeal to Indians to lie about the census to authorities. The writer urged people to not be truthful while addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and now the NPR.

"Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won't ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC. But we have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name--like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as seven racecourse road and let's fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversion. We were not born for lathis and bullets," Arundhati Roy said.

Roy has been facing continuous flak from the BJP ever since she made the remarks. BJP leader and Gorakhpur MP speaking to Republic TV on her statements said that the "truth is out" and the opposition had been planning it "since day one".

Ravi Kishan said, "This is what exactly the truth is and it's out. This is what they have been striving for. I have been saying from the first day, this is what they have been planning with all this dirt in their mind against Modi Ji, BJP and the government who is giving a new direction, new birth to this nation. All these norms (NPR) were there during the Congress rule, we are getting it back, I was there in Parliament. These people of the Left mindset, are against humanity, against the country. They want to murder the country in which they eat. Such thoughts are corrupting students and finishing the generation. This is a wrong way and the country knows."

