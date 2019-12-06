Hyderabad: Shivraj Singh Chouhan And Mayawati React To Rape & Murder Accused's Encounter

Days after the horrific Hyderabad gang rape and murder, all four accused were gunned by the Cyberabad Police in the wee hours of Friday. The accused were killed by the police in an encounter as they were trying to flee from custody. Following the development, reactions have been pouring in from the public and politicians. Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and ex-CM of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati reacted to the development.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Mayawati on Hyderabad Encounter

Talking to media, Chouhan lauded the Cyberabad police and said that justice has been delivered.

"The whole country has breathed a sigh of relief ," said Chouhan

Meanwhile, BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati also appreciated the police for the encounter. Moreover, Mayawati also spoke about the Nirabhaya case.

"The police have taken a swift action against the accused which is commendable. The accused were trying to flee from the crime scene. I would also like say that in the Nirbhaya case, if only the police would have been more efficent then justice would have been delivered long back," said Mayawati.

Hyderabad Encounter

Earlier on Friday, the four accused were being taken to the crime scene at around 4 to 5 am for reconstruction, the police said. The accused and the police were present at the crime scene where the victim's charred remains were found around 60 km from Hyderabad. The police claim that one of the main accused signalled the others thereby attempting to escape. This resulted in an encounter where the police gunned down all the accused in the case. All four accused were had been in police custody since Wednesday. After the encounter, the bodies of the accused have been taken to a local hospital for postmortem.

Hyderabad Horror

Four accused were held and sent to judicial custody after a gangrape and murder incident in Hyderabad that took place on the night of November 27. A charred body was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Further investigations revealed that a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by four men on the highway near a toll plaza. A preliminary probe stated that after raping, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night.

The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Cyberabad Police had formed ten teams to crack the case upon which the four persons allegedly involved in the crime had been arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The brutal rape and murder incident has sparked nationwide outrage and protests are were held across the country for rising instances of rapes coming to light.

