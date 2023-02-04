Madhya Pradesh will provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman of the state under the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana' from March 8, the day which is celebrated as International Women’s Day, announced State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"Our sisters will be empowered by ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’. Now sisters will get Rs1,000 per month that is Rs 12,000 in 1 year and Rs 60,000 in 5 years," Chouhan said as per ANI.

On Friday, the announcement was made by the CM in the ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan’ acceptance letter and the ‘Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana’ money distribution program in Vidisha.

'Want to make women's life easier in the state', says MP CM

While addressing a gathering in ‘Mukhya Mantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana’ money distribution program in Vidisha, the CM said, he wanted to make women's life easier in Madhya Pradesh. In addition to the previous schemes, this would better the lives of women, he stated, adding that “with the amount received under the scheme, women would be able to arrange household items for their children."

Applications for ‘Ladki Behna Yojana’ will be taken from March 8 by the government.

“Many of our public welfare schemes that the previous government stopped, have been restarted. What has not happened anywhere has happened in Madhya Pradesh and I will do what no one has done", he said.

About the 'Vikas Yatra' which would commence on February 5, he said, " Work will be done to connect the left out people with the schemes. It is our resolve to ensure that no eligible family remains deprived of the benefits of schemes.”

A look at some of the women-oriented schemes in MP

Before this, other schemes were also introduced by the Madhya Pradesh government with the same objective to making women lives convenient and helping them to empower.

Ladli Laxmi Yojana has been implemented in Madhya Pradesh with the aim of positive thinking towards girl childbirth, improvement in sex ratio, improvement in educational status and health status of girls, and providing a foundation for their bright future.

Under the Chief Minister Women Empowerment Scheme, the women victims who suffer any kind of violence and did not get support from their families will receive aid and support from the state government.

In the Kishori Balika Yojna scheme, the state government will provide take-home rations to school-going teenage girls who have registered for the scheme.