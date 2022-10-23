Shivraj Singh Chouhan Dances With Kids Orphaned By COVID During Diwali Celebrations; WATCH

As religious ceremonies and celebrations kick off on the occasion of Diwali, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh celebrated the festival with children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CM was seen dancing with a microphone in his hand to the song Hindustani as the kids sang, surrounded and jumped around him.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife celebrates Diwali with children who lost their parents during Covid19 pandemic, in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/bdMcjtVXlz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 23, 2022

Speaking to reporters, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Ashirwad Yojana, the school and higher education of these children are being taken care of. A Whatsapp group will be created to keep connected with these children."

Earlier on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he would celebrate Diwali at his residence with children who lost their parents due to COVID-19. "I will celebrate the festival of Diwali with my sons, daughters, nephews, and nieces who have lost their parents. I feel happy to celebrate the festival with them and to share happiness with them," said Chouhan.

"I feel happy to celebrate the festival with them and to share happiness with them. Those children who are from Bhopal and nearby areas will celebrate Diwali here in Bhopal. For children who are from far-flung, we are instructing the collector to organise a program, give them gifts and share happiness with them. Happy Diwali to all my sons and daughters. Don`t worry, Mama is with them," MP CM added.

MP CM extends best wishes to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to the families doing 'Griha Pravesh' in four and a half lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state. The Chief Minister said that Diwali is starting today and people will enter their homes on this auspicious day. Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said that there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm and joy among the families entering the house.