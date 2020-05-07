MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Likely To Announce Changes In State Labour Laws Amid COVID

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to announce changes in the labour laws of the state on Thursday. The announcement by Chief Minister Chouhan is expected to include allowing restarting of full-scale production in factories in the state with minimum restrictions during the Coronavirus lockdown phase.

The state government may also allow an increase in the working hours of workers in factories and allow overtime of up to 72 hours a week. If that is the case, Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in the country to allow full-scale production to resume in industries after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

CM scheduled to brief press via Facebook Live

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a press conference today regarding the proposed changes in labour laws, through a Facebook Live, which is also expected to reveal steps to be taken by the government to help industries.

On Wednesday the Chief Minister held video conference meeting with the representatives of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector from the state and had sought suggestions from them regarding the challenges during the ongoing crisis and assured them that the government will help the industries in resuming their activities.

In another development activity in the state BJP leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday declared that the Madhya Pradesh government will bear all the education expenses of the children from the poor background under the 'Sambal Yojana' which is re-launched by the state government. Scindia further asserted that the government will look after the child's education from the first class to Ph.D. and the state government will also pay the fees of private colleges for higher education.

COVID -19 Situation in MP

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 3138 total confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Out of which 1099 patients have been cured/discharged and 185 deaths recorded. The total number of cases in the country has reached to 52.952.

