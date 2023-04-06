Shivraj Singh Slams Kamal Nath's 'need No MLAs' Remark, Reminds Him Of 2020 Govt Collapse

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath over his "needs good workers, not MLAs” remark and said that he pities the latter.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "I pity Kamal Nath. Sometimes I feel that age is now dominating him. Nath says that he does not need an MLA. What is an MLA? The status of an elected public representative in democracy has been explained in the Constitution and the Congress also knows that the Chief Minister is elected by the MLA."

Deepening his attack, Shivraj Singh said, "Perhaps earlier also he used to say that he did not need MLAs, so a few people (Congress MLA) came out of the party. Now again he is saying the same-- go wherever they (MLAs) want to go."

The CM's remark was in reference to 22 rebel Congress MLAs who resigned from the state assembly owing to their allegiance to BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. This had led to the fall of the Nath-led government in MP in 2020.

Nath does corporate politics: CM Shivraj

The BJP leader slammed Nath saying, "He (Nath) asks to call himself the future Chief Minister, the inevitable CM, and says that he does not need MLAs. Now God will take care of Congress whose leader is saying that he does not need MLAs. It is also Nath’s ego."

"Don’t know what Nath says, yesterday he perhaps said that he is neither a mama (maternal uncle) nor a tea seller. Nath cannot be a mama, it is the one who has respect for sisters and daughters in his heart. You (Nath) cannot be a farmer because you have never fulfilled the promises made to the farmers, you have turned away from the promise of loan waiver," the Chief Minister said.

Adding further he said, "A tea seller can only be a poor person. The one who is born with a golden spoon in his mouth does corporate politics and loots the state as soon as gets a chance. How can he be a tea seller?” Singh also claimed that the former CM rarely visits people on the ground and largely holds meetings in rooms. He also accused Congress of not fulfilling previous promises and claimed that people don't trust Congress or Kamal Nath.

(With inputs from ANI)