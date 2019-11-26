Shiv Sena's Ramesh Solanki: 'I Am Resigning From My Respected Post'

Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki on Tuesday resigned from the party over his disagreement regarding Shiv Sena's post-poll alliance with the ideologically different NCP and Congress party. In a series of tweets, he talked about his journey in Shiv Sena and idealizing the Sena stalwart Bal Thackeray. "It all started for me in the year 1992, fearless leadership and charisma of Shri Bala Saheb Thackeray At the age of 12 I had made up my mind heart and soul to work for Bala Saheb's ShivSena. Officially joined Shiv Sena in the year 1998 and since then have been working in various posts and capacities following the Hindutva ideology of Bala Saheb Have seen many ups and downs," read his tweet.

I thank @OfficeofUT and Adibhai @AUThackeray for giving me opportunity to work and serve the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and Hindustan

Its been almost 21 years never demanded post, position, or ticket just gave my all in day and night followed my party's order till the hilt. Shiv Sena made a political decision and joined hands with @INCIndia and @NCPspeaks to form govt in Maharashtra. Congratulations and all the best for forming govt in Maharashtra and having ShivSena CM But my conscious and ideology doesnt permit me to work with Congress, I cant work half heartedly and it wont be fair to my post, my party my fellow Shiv Sainiks and my leaders.

He also added how he was leaving on a winning note since he never compromised on his ideology. "I am walking out as proud ShivSainik for my ideology n principles," he tweeted.

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands. Sena then allied with Congress and NCP as “Maha Vikas Aghadi” alliance. Sources suggest that Sena was allegedly told to tone down on issues such as Ram temple in Ayodhya and the demand for bestowing Bharat Ratna on Veer Savarkar. Moreover, as per the sources, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has made it clear that if Sena continued to pursue its Hindutva agenda after government formation, her party would walk out of the alliance.

