'Shivsrushti' Theme Park On Shivaji Maharaj All Decked Up; Amit Shah To Inaugurate It On Feb 19

From featuring scenes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life in various art forms, including his miraculous escape from Agra presented using 3D technology, to highlighting the glory of forts that were integral part of the Maratha Empire, the first phase of 'Shivsrushti' near Pune is set to project various aspects linked to the warrior king.

The work on the first phase of Shivsrushti, a historical theme park dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj and a brainchild of Padma Bhushan awardee late Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, is now complete and it will be thrown open to people after its inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 19, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire.

This unique project, being developed at Ambegaon in Pune city at Rs 438 crore, aims to give an immersive experience to visitors. The entire project will be carried out in four phases and spread over 21 acres of land.

Shah will inaugurate the key element of the first phase - 'Sarkarwada', the main structure of the project reflecting the architecture of the17th century. Sarkarwada comprises exhibition galleries, including 'Durg Vaibhav' (glory of forts), where stories about different forts like Devagiri, Purandar, Vishalgad, Panhalgad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Sindhudurg and Sinhagad would be unfolded through an audio-visual medium, said Jagdish Kadam, trustee of the Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan.

"Sarkarwada also features a section titled 'Escape from Agra', where visitors will be able to witness the historical tale of how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje left Agra. The story is told using 3D technology," he said.

Vineet Kuber, another trustee of the Pratisthan, said one more feature of the theme park is that visitors will be able to listen to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through a 3D hologram projection system.

"The story of his coronation will also unfold in a special section. Two other exhibition galleries 'Ranangan', where an array of weapons used during the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be displayed, and 'Enemies of Shivaji Maharaj' are added attractions for the visitors in Sarkarwada. Sarkarwada also houses an administrative centre, research library, and multipurpose hall," Kuber added that in the next phase of the project, 'Raj Sabha' and 'Rang Mandal', which will have an inbuilt auditorium, screening the history of the Sahyadri mountain range and pre-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era through audio-visual medium, 'Bhavani Mata Temple' on Pratapgad, 'Rajwada', 'Machi', 'Attraction Centre', 'Konkan' and 'Amphitheatre'.

Sanjay Dabake, who is looking after the technological aspects at the Shivsrushti, said that the trend in the world as far as new technologies are concerned was taken into consideration.

"All the museums are turning into experience centres worldwide, and everything that is being displayed is becoming more and more immersive, which is a buzzword right now. So there was no point placing the things in the glass cupboards with text adjacent to the exhibit," he said.

He added that the idea was to create stories that could capture the attention of visitors.

"For example, when one sees the forts using VR technology, he or she will feel as if visiting the forts. Those who have visited these forts already, will recall their visits, and those who have not gone, will be encouraged to go to the forts after experiencing the display here," he said.

