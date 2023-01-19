SHOCKER: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Sexually Harassed; Dragged By Car For 10-15 Metres

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was dragged by a car for 10-15 meters at around 3.11 am opposite AIIMS gate 2 after her hand got stuck in a car's window, police said. She was also "sexually harassed".

According to the police, the driver, Harish Chandra, suddenly pulled up the glass window while she was reprimanding him as he asked her to sit in his car.

"Accused, Harish Chandra (47) was in an inebriated state and has been arrested. FIR has been filed. A medical examination of the accused and victim was done. The incident happened when Swati Maliwal was standing on a footpath with her team standing near her at the same location," police said.

In a tweet, Maliwal said that the incident took place last night when she was inspecting the situation of women's security in the national capital.

"A car driver molested me in an inebriated condition and when I caught hold of him, he locked my hand in the car window and dragged me. God saved my life. If the Chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation," the DCW chief added.

कल देर रात मैं दिल्ली में महिला सुरक्षा के हालात Inspect कर रही थी। एक गाड़ी वाले ने नशे की हालत में मुझसे छेड़छाड़ की और जब मैंने उसे पकड़ा तो गाड़ी के शीशे में मेरा हाथ बंद कर मुझे घसीटा। भगवान ने जान बचाई। यदि दिल्ली में महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष सुरक्षित नहीं, तो हाल सोच लीजिए। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 19, 2023

In her complaint to the police, Maliwal alleged that the man was driving a white-coloured car stopped his vehicle near where she was standing and "made indecent gestures" at her. He then gestured her to sit inside his vehicle. On being reprimanded by the DCW chief, the man allegedly went away but returned and again repeated his actions, police said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Wrongful restraint), 354 (Molestation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act. Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested and sent for medical examination.