Chhattisgarh Minister and Congress leader Premsai Singh Tekam, on Wednesday, made a bizarre statement at a de-addiction drive in the Wadrafnagar area of the Balrampur district, advocating alcohol consumption.

Addressing a de-addiction drive event in Wadrafnagar in Balrampur district, Chhattisgarh School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam, on Wednesday, August 31, said, "There should be self-control. I once went to a meeting where they spoke for & against liquor. One side spoke of its benefits. Liquor should be diluted, there should be a duration (to consume it)."

#WATCH | At a de-addiction drive, Chhattisgarh Min Premsai Singh Tekam says, "There should be self-control. I once went to a meeting where they spoke for & against liquor. One side spoke of its benefits. Liquor should be diluted, there should be a duration (to consume it)"(31.8) pic.twitter.com/FE8HJd3ktD — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 1, 2022

The Minister also said that liquor unites everyone, adding further that during elections he and other leaders also use it. "Alcohol unites everyone, that's why we drink sometimes... At the time of election, we and others also use it," the Chhattisgarh Minister said.

'Wherever roads are in poor condition fewer accidents occur': Premsai Singh Tekam

The Congress leader and Minister in the Bhupesh Baghel government also made a bizarre statement about the 'decline' in road accidents due to bad roads.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh School Education Minister correlated the bad conditions of the roads with fewer accidents saying that accidents occur frequently on the good roads. "We receive phone calls for repair work but wherever roads are in poor condition fewer accidents occur. Wherever the roads are good, accidents occur every day. Roads should be good but everyone should show restraint," Premsai Singh Tekam told reporters at the de-addiction drive in Wadrafnagar Balrampur district. Notably, the minister made this remark when he was asked about the bad conditions of the roads in the region.

Chhattisgarh BLP MLA suggests use of cannabis as alternative to liquor

Earlier, in July, Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Krishnamurti Bandhi suggested that the use of bhang and cannabis be encouraged as alternatives to liquor for addiction and claimed that persons hooked on these substances hardly commit offences like rape, murder and dacoity.

"It is my personal opinion and once I had discussed it in the Assembly in the past. I had been told that somewhere alcohol is the reason for rape, murder and quarrel, but I asked (in the House) to tell me whether a person who consumes bhang has ever committed rape, murder and dacoity?... To meet the addiction requirement and ban liquor, a committee has been constituted (in the State)", he said, PTI reported.