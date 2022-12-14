SHOCKER: Married Twice, Husband’s Family Brutally Assaults 21-yr-old Girl; Complaint Filed

In a shocking incident from Gujarat’s Amreli district, a 21-year-old girl was brutally beaten up for getting married for the second time after her husband passed away. A complaint has been filed with the police and the investigation is underway.

In a video that emerged, the family members of the groom can be seen thrashing her with sticks after tying her up to a pillar. The villagers were in cahoots with the family members to mete out violent treatment to the hapless girl.

In the video, the second husband’s family with three women and a male member can be seen brutally assaulting the girl, beating and poking her with sticks after other family members held her tight to the house pillar, snatching hair and dragging her on the ground.

#BREAKING | In Gujarat's Amreli, a 21-year-old woman was beaten up by villagers from marrying second time. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/yjYj3cyT1o — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2022

‘2 out 4 accused arrested’: Police

The DYSP, Amreli police stated the two accused in the case are arrested and the search for the rest is on, “She was tortured, beaten up by sticks and her hair was chopped by a scissor. Subsequently, her mother-in-law intervened and rescued her. The victim's father came to know about the incident and contacted the police, who immediately rushed to the spot and admitted her to a government hospital for treatment. An FIR has been filed and 2 out of 4 accused have been arrested. Police are on the hunt for the other two." It is learnt that the exact reason for the incident is unknown.

IMAGE: Republic World