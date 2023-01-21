SHOCKER | Pune Woman Forced To Eat Powdered Human Bones By In-laws To Conceive Child

In a ghastly incident, a Pune woman was forced by her in-laws and husband to eat the powder made from dead human bones as part of a black magic ritual recommended by the local Tantrik Baba in order to conceive a child.

Following the woman's complaint, Sinhgad Police Station under Pune City Police registered an FIR on Wednesday against seven people, including the husband, in-laws, and a Tantrik baba and case under sections 498 a, 323, 504, 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 3 of the anti-superstition act (Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013).

“We have started to search the particular crematorium where these practices took place. We would be arresting these accused as soon as possible after which more details of the incident will be revealed. Right now we can be assured that an ACP rank police officer would be supervising the case probe,” DCP Sharma.

The victim's family, according to the police, is well-educated but still engaged in such practices.

In-laws demanded dowry too

The victim, according to the Police, appears to have filed separate police reports. In the first case, the victim claimed that her in-laws demanded a dowry at the time of her marriage (in 2019), which included cash, gold, and silver jewelry.

According to the complaint application, the police have imposed section 3 of the anti-superstition and black magic act in the second case.

According to the police, in the second case, the victim's in-laws forced her to participate in some superstitious activities at home, and in other rituals, the victim was forcefully taken to an unknown crematorium and asked to eat some dead human bones.

“The in-laws in another type of ritual had taken the victim to some unknown area in the Konkan region of Maharashtra where she was forced to indulge in an “Aghori” practice under a waterfall. During these practices, they were also taking instructions from a Tantrik Baba over the phone through video calls,” said DCP Sharma.

“Accordingly, taking serious cognizance of the complaint we have registered an FIR against seven accused and started probing the case,” DCP Sharma added.