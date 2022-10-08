SHOCKING | Andhra Man Hacks Woman To Death With Sickle For Refusing To Marry Him

In a shocking incident reported in Andhra Pradesh, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight by a 26-year-old man in Kakinada district after she refused to marry him, police said on Saturday.

The two were in a relationship for the last six years but the parents of the woman did not agree to their marriage following which she allegedly broke up with the accused and started ignoring him, sources claimed.

The accused was constantly trying to speak to the woman but allegedly attacked her with a sickle on Saturday leading to severe injuries. The victim succumbed to injuries on the spot.

After this, the accused stayed back at the site. The locals then caught and thrashed him and handed him over to the police, Republic has learned. A case has been registered.

In a similar incident last month, a man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for killing his lover with an axe over suspicion of her having an affair with someone else.

The accused, identified as Nadeem, was suspicious of Suman alias Asha's long telephonic chat with some other person. On September 17, Nadeem reached Asha's house with an axe and clean clothes to change after killing her. After having dinner, the two slept and around 3 pm he attacked her when Asha was in slumber.