SHOCKING: Arundhati Roy Asks Indians To 'lie' In Census Over NPR, Says 'give Fake Names'

Writer and activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday claimed that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and asked people to oppose it by being lying. In an open call to lie on NPR, Arundhati Roy made a public appeal to Indians to lie about the census to authorities. The writer urged people to not be truthful while addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University on Tuesday, against the amended Citizenship Act, NRC and now the NPR.

"Now what is NPR? NPR has happened before. In NPR, they will come to your house, they won't ask you anything, they ask you for your name and phone number. It is a database for NRC. But we have to fight them for the next 4 years. Firstly, we should not give them four years, but we must have a plan. When they come to your house asking for your name, you give them some other name--like Ranga Billa, Kung-Fu Kutta, give your address as seven racecourse road and let's fix one phone number. But we need multiple subversion. We were not born for lathis and bullets," Arundhati Roy said.

She hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "lying" on the NRC issue during a rally at Ramlila ground on Sunday. Moreover, Arundhati Roy claimed that NPR will harm not only the Muslim community but also tribals, Dalits and Adivasis. Arundhati Roy said, "I went to small villages of Assam, there they have been talking about NRC since 1971. In Assam, people love their documents more than their children and cattle. There is nothing in the villages, but everyone has documents. In the case of floods, they know how to save their documents. Despite all the preparations 19 lakh people are out of NRC, a lot of them are not Muslims, because Muslims collected their documents out of fear."

"They don't have money to eat, but they will have to hire lawyers. This is against Muslims, but it is also against the poor, Adivasis, Dalits and tribal people. This is a plan to get everyone in trouble. There are detention camps being built, one should think about which private company would this go to. Our economy is dead, with demonetization. They are even lying there. Now they want to finish the Constitution," the activist added.

What is NPR?

The NPR aims to collect a comprehensive database of every "usual resident" in the country, which includes the demographics and details of the individual. The NPR exercise will be carried out across states and union territories except for Assam. A usual resident is defined, for the purposes of the NPR, as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months. The law compulsorily seeks to register every citizen of India and issue a national identity card.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar asserted that NPR and NRC were not related. He further stated that "no documents, no proof or biometric" is required for this activity. The demographic details of every individual are required for every usual resident: name, relationship to head of household, father's name, mother's name, spouse's name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at present address, permanent residential address, occupation, educational qualification. In 2010 and 2015, NPR was first authorised by the Congress-led UPA government under the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The NPR exercise will be carried out from April to September in 2020.

