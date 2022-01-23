SHOCKING: Bihar Tourism Minister's Son Opens Fire On Children Playing In His Farm

In a shocking incident, the son of Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad Sah allegedly opened fire on children who were found trespassing and playing on his father's farm. The incident occurred in Hardiya village of Bettiah, located in West Champaran district, where the Bihar Minister's house is located. As per sources, some youngsters were found playing cricket on the Minister's mango orchard at around 11.30 AM on Sunday.

When the Minister's son Bablu Prasad and his staff went to ask the children to clear the spot, the dispute escalated. Bablu reportedly decided to take law and order into his own hands and began to beat up the youngsters. After attempting to assault the group, he allegedly took out his gun and opened fire, threatening to kill the trespassers. At least one of the minors has sustained bullet injuries during the incident.

In retaliation, a group of villagers along with the boys reached the spot and thrashed the Minister's son and his personnel. The tensions escalated to an extent where the angry villagers also vandalised the minister's car through stone-pelting. Seeing the fury, all accused, including the Minister's son, fled from the spot.

As per sources, the Bihar police have seized a licensed pistol and a rifle from the spot of the incident. Both weapons belong to the Minister's son. The youngsters who were injured in the incident are being treated in the Bettiah Government Medical College. No legal action against the Bihar Minister's family has been taken so far.