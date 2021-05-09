Shocking: Bodies Of COVID-19 Patients Dumped Into Bihar's Katihar River; DM Orders Probe

Shocking visuals emerged from Bihar's Katihar on Sunday reportedly showing bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients being disposed off in the river. A video that has now gone viral shows hospital staff pulling out bodies of Coronavirus patients from an ambulance and throwing them into the river. The video from Katihar shows dead bodies being taken out of the ambulance and then carried towards the river to be dumped there.

After the matter came to light on Sunday, the Katihar district administration took note and ordered an enquiry. The Civil Surgeon of Katihar Sadar hospital has been asked to launch an enquiry and present a report to take appropriate action against the guilty.

Bodies of 22 patients stuffed in single ambulance

In a similar shocker reported from Maharashtra’s Beed district, the bodies of 22 COVID-19 patients were found stashed in a single ambulance, one upon the other, and transported to a crematorium. This incident which took place late last month had sparked a serious outrage, forcing the district administration to rush a team to Ambajogai, to look into the matter.

The officials informed that the 22 bodies placed in body bags were picked from the mortuary of the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada Government Medical College (SRTMGMC), Ambajogai and kept in the ambulance (MH-29/AT-0299). As per hospital records, the ambulance is a mobile ICU.

India's COVID-19 caseload

The country is currently reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that is killing thousands of people every day and putting immense strain on the healthcare system. India on Sunday recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, which pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll climbed to 2,42,362 with 4,092 daily deaths, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 37,36,648, comprising 16.76 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.15 per cent. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4.