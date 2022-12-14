SHOCKING | Boy Throws Acid On Schoolgirl In Delhi's Dwarka; Victim Undergoing Treatment

The National capital has witnessed another gruesome crime as a school girl was attacked with acid in the broad daylight. A boy has thrown acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka area. The incident took place on Wednesday at 9 am. The girl has suffered severe burn injuries and has been referred to the Safdurjung Hospital.

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic, the girl can be seen walking on the side of the road when two bike-borne assailants threw acid on her face and fled the spot after committing the crime. The girl ran instantly as she felt the acid has been thrown at her.

The police officials and DCP Dwaraka reached the hospital and are currenlty speaking to the girl's relative. As per Delhi Police, a PCR call was made around 9 am at the Mohan Garden Police station area. It was stated that a 17-year-old girl has been allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike in the morning. At the time of the incident, the girl was with her younger sister. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is currently underway. As per the preliminary report, the girl is under treatment in the ICU and is in stable condition.

Republic TV exclusively spoke to the kin of the victim. "The girl has suffered burns in her eyes and the area around is swollen. The assailant's face was covered, we don't know who they were but it looks planned as the bike didn't have a number plate. Our youngest daughter rushed home and informed us about the incident".

A local shopkeeper who also helped the girl after the acid attack, "Both the girls were going to the school when the girl was attacked at 7:30 am. The girl was minor and she was screaming Help Help and running across the road. I and two more people put water on her, and the colour of her eyes changed".