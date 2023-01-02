SHOCKING: BR Ambedkar's Statue Vandalised In Thiruvallur; 2 Detained, Probe Underway

A shocking incident came to light from Tamil Nadu after Dr BR Ambedkar's statue was found vandalised in Neduvarambakkam village of Thiruvallur district near Ponneri area by unknown miscreants. Republic TV has learned that the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday as it came to the fore when the nearby residents spotted the desecrated statue and informed the police.

In the accessed visuals, the statue can be seen with a distorted face, broken finger and damaged from the right side. Parts of the Ambedkar idol were seen lying on the floor. The police were immediately alerted by the villagers as they rushed to the spot and covered the statue with a cloth. Meanwhile, the local police have detained 2 people and is currently conducting an investigation.

BR Ambedkar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu

(More details awaited)