Shocking | Chain Snatching Incident Caught On CCTV, Woman Dragged On Road

In a shocking video caught on a CCTV camera in Coimbatore, a woman was seen falling down and briefly being dragged by the accused in a car in an attempt to snatch her chain. Albiet, the 33-year-old woman managed to save the chain from being snatched.

The two accused, identified as Abhishek and Sakthivel, were arrested based on the complaint and CCTV footage, the City Police said.

#WATCH | Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu | In a chain snatching incident, caught on CCTV camera, a 33-year-old woman Kaushalya was seen falling down and briefly being dragged by the accused in a car. The woman managed to save the chain from being snatched. Based on the complaint and CCTV… pic.twitter.com/5PcagaUhvI — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

R. Kausalya, a resident of Peelamedu, as seen in the video, was walking on the streets when a man sitting in the front seat of a white car passing by leaned out, trying to snatch her chain, ending up dragging her on the street for a while. She repelled the attempted grab by holding her hands quickly close to her neck.

Similar incident in Pune

In a similar incident, a 10-year-old girl bravely defended her grandmother from a chain snatcher in CCTV footage from Pune, Maharashtra. The CCTV footage that captured the incident shows the child walking along the roadside with her grandmother and sister when a young man on a scooter stops by her grandmother and tries to grab the chain from the old lady's neck. The elderly woman and her 10-year-old granddaughter, however, bravely fought the snatcher. The accused managed to flee the scene in his vehicle.