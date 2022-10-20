A shocking case of civic apathy emerged from Madhya Pradesh when a man reached the Singrauli collector's office carrying his dead newborn in a plastic bag. The man carried the infant inside the box attached to his bike as he could not get an ambulance.

The incident took place after Dinesh Bharti brought his pregnant wife for the delivery of their child at Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli hospital on Sunday. He alleged that a doctor at the government hospital sent his wife to a private clinic for some tests before the delivery. At the clinic, Bharati was reportedly asked to give Rs 5,000. "I told them I had only Rs 3,000, but they said to come back with Rs 5,000. So, I returned after arranging Rs 5,000," Dinesh Bharti told reporters. Adding further, he said that his wife delivered a stillborn baby at the district hospital on Monday.

#BREAKING | Shocking apathy in Madhya Pradesh. Infant wrapped in polythene bag and carried on a bike after lack of facilities. Tune in to watch #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/czQT0BT8iG — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

Bharati further alleged that when he asked for an ambulance from the hospital staff to take his wife and the dead baby home, the staff informed him that the ambulance was not available, following which he carried the dead infant's body in a box on his bike to the district collector's office to ask for assistance.

District administration orders probe

Reacting to the Singrauli apathy case, the district administration has ordered a probe into the matter. Singrauli collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena said that a team headed by a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) will conduct an investigation into the allegations and assured that action will be taken against the erring officials.

(With inputs from PTI)