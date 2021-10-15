SHOCKING: Dussehra Celebration Mowed Down By Speeding Car In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

In a shocking incident, at least 20 people involved in the tableau celebrating Dussehra have been mowed down and crushed by a speeding car in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur Nagar on Friday. A video of the disturbing incident shows a speeding car deliberately running over an unsuspecting group gathered for Durga idol immersion on Raigad Road in Pathalgaon. One person died during treatment in the incident, as per sources, while dozens were left critically injured. All were taken to Pathalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

"One dead body was brought to the hospital, 16 others have been hospitalized. Two of them are being referred to other hospitals after an x-ray established fracture," Block Medical Officer James Minj told Republic TV.

Speeding car loaded with ganja rams into a religious procession

The car was allegedly loaded with a huge quantity of ganja and was on the run. It was caught after people chased the car and the driver was beaten.

There was an atmosphere of chaos in Jashpur, leading to traffic jams on all three major roads of the city. The car was later set on fire by the enraged people. The police have arrived at the spot and further investigation is underway.

Police arrests 2 in Jashpur car incident

According to the information received from the office of the Superintendent of Police, Jashpur, both the accused in the road incident have been arrested. These include:

Bablu Vishwakarma, son of Radheshyam Vishwakarma, age 21 years resident of Singrauli, Baidhan Shishupal Sahu, son of Ram Janma Sahu, age 26 years, resident of Bargawan police station Bargawan district Singrauli

Both the accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing from Chhattisgarh. Appropritate action is being taken by the police against both the accused.

The visuals of the incident are disturbing. More updates are awaited on this story.