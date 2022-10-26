SHOCKING: Ghaziabad Man's Head Smashed With brick In Brawl Over Parking, Caught On Cam 

In a horrific incident caught on camera, a 35-year-old man named Arun Singh was brutally beaten to death with a brick by an unidentified man in Ghaziabad late Tuesday night. Notably, the deceased victim was the son of a retired Sub Inspector of the Delhi Police.

Ghaziabad man's head smashed with brick in brawl

As per the sources, an argument broke out between Arun and the accused over a parking spot outside an eatery Hobs Kitchen in Tilla Mode that later turned into a violent altercation. According to the eyewitnesses, the 35-year-old victim had parked his car outside the eatery last night in such a way that the doors of the vehicle next to it could not be opened. This triggered an argument between Arun and the accused.

A video was recorded by the passerby in which a man can be seen hitting Arun in full public view. In a less than 5 seconds video, the attacker in a yellow t-shirt was captured abusing and thrashing Arun who was seen lying on the ground unconscious. The man then smashed the victim's head with a brick. The accused also damaged the victim's car before fleeing the spot.

The 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The Police have informed that a murder case has been registered, and teams have been formed in order to trace the accused. "A clash broke out between two groups in front of the Hobs Kitchen at Loni Road on October 25. People from one group have hit a person from another group with a brick. The victim died on the way to the hospital. Five teams are working on the case and the accused will be sent to jail after the probe", informed Additional SP City GK Singh.

However, the family of the victim alleged inaction and staged a protest at the local police station. The murder has now triggered serious concerns over the citizens' safety and the deteriorating law and order situation.

#BREAKING | 35-year-old beaten to death with bricks in Ghaziabad over parking scuffle. Tune in - https://t.co/YTI4DiSpXB pic.twitter.com/oo20zjOzAa — Republic (@republic) October 26, 2022

(Image: Republic World)