SHOCKING: Guns In Hand, Youth Dance To 'No Bihar Without Lalu', Open Fire Injuring One

A shocking video has emerged from Bihar which shows a group of youth holding pistols in their hands and dancing to the tune of songs in support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav. The incident took place in the Hajipur area in the Vaishali district.

Police officials have confirmed to Republic TV that gunshots were also fired during the event which took place on the occasion of Janmashtami. The clip shows villagers dancing to the infamous "no Bihar without Lalu" song. A person is also seen brandishing a gun during the viral dance fiasco.

According to a police official, some people entered a house in a village in Hajipur and several rounds of firing were reported. One person was also injured in the episode.

"4 to 5 people reached a young man's house and beat him up. He was hit with the butt of a gun, leaving him injured. The accused then climbed to the top of the youth's house and fired zones of rounds. Many shells were recovered from the spot. Seeing the crowded gathering, the miscreants," Mahua SDPO Poonam Kesari said.

The injured youth is undergoing treatment at a hospital. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

'Jungle Raj' has returned to Bihar, claims BJP

The BJP recently claimed that "jungle raj" has returned to Bihar after the Janata Dal (United)- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government assumed power in the state.

"Disorder is spreading in the state at a fast pace. It will not be an exaggeration to say that 'jungle raj' returns to Bihar," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had said. The BJP has associated the RJD's rule in the state with 'jungle raj' (lawlessness).

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has dismissed the BJP's attempt to spread the fear that "Jungle Raj" will be back with the return of the Mahagathbandhan government. He called it a "tired discourse" and a "classic case" of "crying wolf."

"People understand and see through these tactics to divert attention and mislead. Also, this is the age of social media and friends in mainstream media are not the only ones who control the discourse," the RJD leader said.